Tihar Says Engineer Rashid's Parliament Attendance To Cost Rs 1.45 Lakh Daily; MP Moves Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant an urgent hearing to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, arrested in a terror funding case seeking waiver of condition to bear travel expenses for attending the ongoing Parliament session "in custody".

The lawyer appearing on behalf of Engineer Rashid mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and requested a hearing on Thursday itself on the demand to waive the amount being demanded by Tihar Jail, but the Chief Justice ordered the matter to be heard on Friday.

“You file the application, and it will come up for hearing tomorrow on its own. We have made it clear, and we can’t be more clear,” the bench said.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday allowed Engineer Rashid to participate in the Parliament session. The Tihar Jail superintendent Wednesday informed Lok Sabha MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid that it will cost him approximately Rs 1.45 lakh per day to attend Parliament.