Tihar Says Engineer Rashid's Parliament Attendance To Cost Rs 1.45 Lakh Daily; MP Moves Delhi HC

The court will hear the Baramulla MP's plea on Friday.

File image of Engineer Rashid MP (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

Updated : Mar 28, 2025, 10:23 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant an urgent hearing to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, arrested in a terror funding case seeking waiver of condition to bear travel expenses for attending the ongoing Parliament session "in custody".

The lawyer appearing on behalf of Engineer Rashid mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and requested a hearing on Thursday itself on the demand to waive the amount being demanded by Tihar Jail, but the Chief Justice ordered the matter to be heard on Friday.

“You file the application, and it will come up for hearing tomorrow on its own. We have made it clear, and we can’t be more clear,” the bench said.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday allowed Engineer Rashid to participate in the Parliament session. The Tihar Jail superintendent Wednesday informed Lok Sabha MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid that it will cost him approximately Rs 1.45 lakh per day to attend Parliament.

Engineer Rashid has filed a petition saying that he somehow paid Tihar Jail to participate in the Parliament session on Thursday by crowdfunding, but it is impossible for him to arrange the amount every day.

This escort will include one ACP, one inspector, one sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and seven head constables. This expense also includes the cost of jail vehicle and escort vehicle.

Rashid Engineer won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by about one lakh votes. He was arrested in a terror funding case by the NIA in 2016.

