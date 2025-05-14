Tihar Jail Prison Population 20500 Against a Sanctioned 10500 Inmates Delhi HC Refers Matter to Delhi Govt.

New Delhi: Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi in an updated status report stated: "The current prison population is around 20,500 prisoners. The approved capacity for Tihar Jail is around 10,500.”
Arvind Kumar, the Tihar Jail PRO’s disclosure has come in the backdrop of a Public Interest Litigation related to keeping more prisoners in Tihar Jail than its actual capacity.
Today, the bench of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court headed by Justice DK Upadhyay refused to hear a petition on the issue and the asked the petitioner to approach the competent authority in the matter.
During the hearing, the High Court bench said that the Supreme Court is already considering the matter of more prisoners than capacity in jails. The court noted that the petitioner had given a representation to the Central Government in this regard.
But the Central Government is not the competent authority for other jails in Delhi including Tihar Jail. After that the High Court asked the petitioner to present his case before the Delhi Government.
High Court directed the petitioner to approach the Delhi Government: The petition was filed by Anand Tiwari. It was stated in the petition that high number of prisoners in the jail is a violation of the fundamental rights of prisoners under Section 21 of the Constitution. High number of prisoners is a violation of their right to peaceful and dignified life.
It was revealed that the problem of overcrowding in jail is due to the high number of under trial prisoners.
“Let us tell you that according to the RTI reply received from the office of the Director General of Tihar Jail, the number of under trial prisoners is about 90.66% of the total number of prisoners. This has aggravated the problem of overcrowding of prisoners.
The High Court had also refused to hear the case in December 2022.
“Let us tell you that even before this, the High Court had refused to hear a similar petition in December 2022,” a court official said.
In 2022, an NGO -Nyay Foundation had filed a petition arguing that due to unnecessary arrests, the population in the jail has increased. Indiscriminate arrest should be stopped, they demanded.