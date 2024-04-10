Citing security grounds, Tihar Jail Disallows meeting among CM Mann, Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will not be able to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

According to sources, the Jail administration refused the proposal of these two leaders citing security reasons, however, earlier the time of Mann and Singh to meet the CM was fixed at around 1:00 pm. The prison authorities to schedule a new time for the meeting.

The Punjab CM had already written a letter to the Jail administration seeking permission to meet the AAP convener. Although the jail administration had permitted him to meet Kejriwal, that permission was given for the Jangala meeting.

It was the first time after Kejriwal went to Tihar jail that a party leader was supposed to meet him. The meeting was considered important for party leaders.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the state High Court order which dismissed his plea challenging his arrest by the ED in connection with the Excise policy case.

The HC on Tuesday said that Kejriwal's arrest is not in contravention of law and remand can't be termed "illegal", however, AAP expressed hope of getting justice from the Court.