Tigress Dies In Poacher's Trap In Telangana

Asifabad: A tigeress, suspected to be the well-known K-8, reportedly died after getting trapped in a poacher's net in the forests of Penchikalpet, Rebbena and Bejjur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana. The six-year-old tiger had been frequently spotted in the region over the past five to six years and was last captured on a camera trap in 2023.

Forest sources say the big cat may have died after getting caught in a snare planted by poachers. Disturbingly, it is believed that the tigeress's skin was peeled off, its claws removed, and the carcass buried in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The deceased tigress was the mother of cubs K-11, K-12 and K-13, and had become a symbol of the local wildlife. The incident has sparked outrage among wildlife conservationists, with many blaming the negligence of the newly appointed forest officials. Earlier, authorities reportedly maintained strict vigilance in the tigress's habitat range, but lapses seem to have occurred after administrative changes.

District Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar confirmed the recovery of a tigress carcass, and said it was yet to be ascertained whether the tiger died after touching an electric fence or an electrified trap set by poachers to hunt wild animals. Samples of the fur and other parts of the animal were sent to a lab to establish the identity, age and gender of the animal. A case was registered, followed by investigations.