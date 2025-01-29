Tigers Reopen 700-km Corridor Thru Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand To Reach West Bengal's Purulia

Palamu: The big cats have revived a 700-kilometres-long new corridor from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to reach Purulia in West Bengal. Against this backdrop, an active movement of tigers was being seen in the areas of Purulia, West Bengal, and Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

The Wildlife Institute has recently conducted an investigation after receiving a picture of a tiger roaming in Purulia jungles. On the basis of this investigation, it was found that the tiger present in Purulia has gone there from the Palamu Tiger Reserve, Jharkhand. This tiger is found to have entered the area of ​​Palamu Tiger Reserve from Bandhavgarh in MP.

Tigers reach Purulia through Bandhavgarh and Palamu. (ETV Bharat)

After three decades, tigers reactivate corridor

The tigers activated this corridor through the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and the Palamu Tiger Reserve in 2021-22. While the corridor from Palamu Tiger Reserve to Purulia in West Bengal has been activated towards the end of 2024. There is a distance of about 700 kilometers between the two corridors.

Deputy Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve, Prajeshkant Jena said that the tiger that reached Purulia area had come from Palamu Tiger Reserve. He said that after a long time, tigers have reactivated this corridor. Palamu Tiger Reserve has increased surveillance on the entire corridor.

Camping on Jharkhand-West Bengal border

After the tiger movement in Purulia and Jamshedpur areas, a team of Palamu Tiger Reserve is camping on the West Bengal and Jharkhand border. This team is training the local forest department personnel on various points regarding the movement of tigers. The personnel of Palamu Tiger Reserve are also keeping an eye on the movement of tigers and are also telling the methods of installing tracking cameras in the area. Tracking cameras are being installed on the entire route of the tigers.

5 to 10 square kilometers radius

According to officials of Palamu Tiger Reserve, a tiger lives in 5 to 10 square kilometers. Tigers are expanding their territory and activating old corridors. The number of tigers has increased in Madhya Pradesh, due to which those tigers have left from there and entered the area of ​​​​Jharkhand. After 2021, the movement of six tigers and one tigress has been recorded in Palamu Tiger Reserve alone, which have entered from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.