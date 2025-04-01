Tiger TRIUMPH 2025: India-US' Amphibious Exercise To Strengthen Strategic Maritime & Defence Ties Kicks Off

Visakhapatnam: Tiger TRIUMPH 2025, the fourth edition of the bilateral joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious exercise between India and the US, officially commenced on Tuesday post its inauguration onboard the Indian Navy's INS Jalashwa (L41).

This exercise reflects the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, enhancing their ability to conduct large-scale multi-domain operations in crisis scenarios. The present edition is not only aimed at strengthening the countries' defense partnership but will ensure further enhancement of interoperability and combined joint all-domain operations during large-scale HADR operations.

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena said, "This exercise, uniting our navies, marine corps, armies and air forces, is not just a military collaboration, rather it is a beacon of hope, a symbol of resilience and a celebration of the shared values that define us as democratic, secular and pluralistic societies."

The harbour phase of the exercise is being conducted at Visakhapatnam from April 1-7, and involves a planning process for the execution of various training events at sea, as well as further refinement of procedures established in previous iterations of Tiger TRIUMPH. In addition, the harbour phase will include training and Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) events on a range of professional subjects, such as special operations, emergency medical response procedures, and operations across the air, maritime, cyber and space domains.

These exchanges will allow the forces to continue sharing best practices and building stronger bonds. Sports engagements and visits to sites of cultural importance will also be coordinated to nurture camaraderie and develop personal relationships.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Tiger TRIUMPH 2025, US Charge d'Affaires Jorgan K Andrews, US Embassy in India said, "This exercise is a great example of how our great nations can partner together in times of humanitarian need to provide lifesaving support. Every year, this exercise builds on the previous exercise and breaks new ground. On Monday, as part of both our forces deploying here to Vishakhapatnam, we conducted our first US-India joint logistics movement. A United States Air Force C-130 flew cargo into India and transferred it to an Indian Air Force C-130. The Indian Air Force C-130 then flew that cargo onto its destination. Exercises like these enable our forces to work quickly when our partners in the region are facing humanitarian crises. Yesterday's exercise will improve our capability to jointly distribute humanitarian aid in a time of crisis."

"This joint logistics movement shows how our major defense partnership makes the Indo-Pacific more secure for all people. I look forward to the next two weeks' events," he said.

During the sea phase, which will take place from April 8-12, the bilateral forces will work together to train for maritime, amphibious and HADR operations through a Joint Combined Command and Control Center. This phase will conclude with establishment of a joint combined humanitarian relief and medical response camp following an amphibious landing at Kakinada.

Participating units from the Indian Navy include Landing Platform Dock INS Jalashwa with integral landing crafts and helicopters, the Delhi-class guided-missile destroyer INS Mumbai (D62), Magar-class amphibious assault ship INS Gharial (L23), Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Shakti (A57) and PBI Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft, MH60R Helicopters and Hawk Aircraft. The Indian Army will be represented by an Infantry Battalion group, including Mechanised Forces, and Special Operations Forces from all the three services will also participate in the exercise. Cyber and Space specialists will also participate in the exercise. The Indian Air force will demonstrate the capability of C130, Mi-17 V5 and showcase the air portable BHISMA medical equipment.

On the other hand, the participating US Task Force would comprise a US Navy Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), with embarked U.S. Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance battalion, as well as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and a Navy P8A Poseidon aircraft. The US Space Force and Air Force are supporting the exercise with subject matter experts and a C-130J aircraft, respectively. The US Army will be represented by a platoon, medical platoon, Civil-Military Operations Center and Multi-Domain Task Force Combined Information Effects Fusion Cell.