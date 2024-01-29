Male tiger run over by speeding car in a forest road at Karnataka's Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka): A male tiger died after being hit by a speeding car while crossing the road in a forest area near Mandakalli Airport here late on Sunday night. On receiving the information, the Forest Department officials reached the spot and took the tiger’s carcass into possession. The car collided with the tiger and the front of the car was also damaged.

Mysore Zonal Forest Officer Malathi Priya, Forest Officer Laxminarayan, Surendra and others have visited and inspected the place where the accident took place. Malathi Priya said that the one-and-half-year-old tiger died on the spot.

Official sources said that recently, a tiger was seen in the vicinity of Nanjangudu, creating panic among the local people. It is suspected that the same tiger may have died in the accident. The forest officials have decided to conduct a post-mortem examination and perform the last rites. They have seized the car and are interrogating the driver and the occupants of the car. The 2023 census pegged the number of tigers in Karnataka at 563.

Earlier, a tiger was killed in a road accident in the Tanda area on the Rudrapur-Haldwani road of Terai Central Forest Division in Uttarakhand. In this accident, injury was also caused to a man who had to be hospitalised. Forest Range Officer Roop Narayan Gautam said the male tiger died on the spot. It was estimated to be aged around 14 years. (With PTI Inputs)