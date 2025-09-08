ETV Bharat / bharat

Tiger Reserve: SC Orders Status Quo In Goa's Mhadei-Kotigaon Area

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered status quo in Goa's Mhadei-Kotigaon area which was identified by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) as a reserve for the big cats.

A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar asked a central empowered committee to hear stakeholders in the matter and decide the issue in six weeks. The bench ordered no projects or development to be undertaken in the meantime.

The top court had earlier agreed to hear a plea filed by the Goa government and others challenging the Bombay High Court order to the state to notify Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and its surrounding areas as a tiger reserve within three months.

It sought responses from the NTCA and others on the petition. Spread over 208 square kilometer, the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the northeastern part of the state, adjoining Karnataka.

The high court's judgement came on a plea filed by NGO Goa Foundation which sought direction to the state government to notify tiger reserves of the state as requested by the NTCA.