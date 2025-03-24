Tiger Population In Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve At 76: Report

Amaravati: The number of big cats in the Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) in the Nallamala forest area has increased from 74 in 2023 to 76 in 2024, as per the Annual Report on Status of Tigers, Prey and Other Mammals-2024. Of them, 40 are male, 32 are female and four could not be identified. 11 tiger cubs were not included in the report.

The report on the tiger count for 2024 was released by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan. It states that as of 2018, the reserve had 47 tigers which has swelled to 76 in the last six years, an increase of 61.7 per cent.

"It is a clear indication that the state government's enhanced protection measures, scientific monitoring and dedicated conservation strategies have yielded positive a result," Kalyan said.

The findings emphasised the strong prey base, habitat connectivity and effectiveness of anti-poaching efforts.

NSTR is divided into three blocks for the tiger census. About 2,270 CCTV cameras were set up mainly in areas which see the movements of tigers. Thousands of photos captured by these cameras were analysed by the software to identify the animal. It is estimated that there are 1.73 tigers in every 100 sq km of the reserve.

Three male tigers — T120M, T121M and T125M — have migrated from Atmakur and one female tiger, T130F, has migrated from Markapuram to Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana.