Tiger Mauls Sexagenarian Priest To Death In Ranthambore; Three Fatalities In Two Months

Sawai Madhopur: A sexagenarian priest was killed by a tiger in the historic Ranthambore Fort in Rajasthan on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Radheshyam Saini, a resident of Sherpur village, who had been serving at the Jain temple in the fort for the past two decades.

It is learnt that Saini had gone out for defecation when the tiger attacked. The incident marks the third fatal tiger attack in the area within the last two months, and the recent incident has triggered public anger. Residents blocked the Sawai Madhopur-Kundera road, blaming the utter negligence of the forest department.

"Radheshyam (60), an employee of the Jain temple located in Ranthambore fort, went for defecation on Monday morning, when the tiger attacked, leading to the loss of his life. His body was retrieved after some searches by the forest department employees. The body has been taken for autopsy. However, it is not yet known which tiger had attacked. Soon, tigers roaming in the fort will be shifted to another enclosure, for which the department has made preparations," Anup KR, chief conservator of forest, said.

Villagers alleged that despite previous attacks, no effective action has been taken to protect people living in and around the forest zone. The forest department had issued an advisory only on Sunday, restricting the entry of civilians into the Ranthambore Fort due to increased tiger movement in the region.

Locals are now demanding adequate compensation for the bereaved family and stricter safety protocols. Earlier, on April 21, a 7-year-old boy was mauled by tigress Kanakati near the Trinetra Ganesh temple. The child was returning with his grandmother when the tigress emerged from the forest and snatched him in the Amarai forest area.

On May 12, a forest ranger on patrol was fatally attacked while near Jogi Mahal in Zone 3 of the tiger reserve. The tiger pounced on him near the Chhoti Chhatri area, targeting his neck and sitting on the body for nearly 20 minutes post the attack. All three attacks have occurred within a 2 km radius of the Ranthambore Fort. Experts believe this concentrated pattern is alarming, necessitating immediate action, including relocation of tigers or stricter control of human entry. As the community mourns the loss of a priest, the focus now shifts to what preventive steps authorities will take to ensure human-wildlife conflict in the region does not escalate further, said locals.