Tiger Deaths: Karnataka Forest Minister Recommends Suspension Of 3 Officials

Bengaluru: Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre has recommended suspension of three forest officials, including deputy conservator of forests Chakarapani, in connection with the death of five tigers under the jurisdiction of Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary (MMHWS) last month. He has also ordered a departmental enquiry against these officials.

The move came after a high-level committee led by principal chief conservator of forests BP Ravi, in its preliminary enquiry report, held these officials guilty of negligence and dereliction of duty.

"Prima facie it has been proved that the negligence on the part of these officials led to the unfortunate incident. Based on the report I have recommended to the department of personnel and administrative reforms to suspend the officials," Khandre said.

Five tigers, a tigress and her four cubs, were found dead in the forest area of Meenyam Bear in the Hoogyam zone of the sanctuary in Chamarajanagara on June 26. Four persons were arrested in this connection.

According to the preliminary investigation, the tigress had killed a cow owned by one of the accused and dragged it into the forest, where she consumed it partially along with her cubs. Later, the tigress and her cubs returned to the spot to consume the remaining portion, which allegedly had been poisoned by the accused.

Khandre said that non-payment of salaries of the frontline outsourced staff also contributed to the negligence. "Even though the government released funds by the end of April, these officials did not pay salaries to the ground staff till June end. This hampered the patrolling," he added.

The high-level committee probing the tiger deaths, which submitted its preliminary report, has been asked to place the final report by July 10, the minister added.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) states Karnataka reported 179 tiger deaths from 2012-24, of which, 68 were registered in 2021-24 alone. In the last five and a half years, there were 82 tiger deaths in the state.