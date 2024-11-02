Reviving Odisha's Tiger Population: The Journey from Setbacks to New Beginnings

Bhubaneswar: Yamuna, a tigress introduced to the core area of Similipal from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, has adapted well to her new habitat, showing promising signs for Odisha’s conservation goals. Recently, Yamuna successfully hunted a deer, demonstrating her growing comfort in the Similipal environment. Her story marks a new chapter in Odisha’s tiger conservation efforts, following a series of setbacks that threatened to derail previous projects. The Odisha government, in partnership with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), is taking fresh steps to expand the state’s tiger population with improved strategies and a people-centered approach.

Learning from the Past: Why the 2019 Project Failed

In 2018, two tigers from Madhya Pradesh were brought to Odisha to increase the tiger population in Satkosia. This relocation aimed to reinvigorate Odisha’s tiger numbers but faced challenges that led to its eventual failure. According to Anup Kumar Naik, former head of the NTCA, the main issues stemmed from a lack of community involvement and inadequate protection efforts by the forest department. “The local villagers were not consulted, and their concerns were overlooked. Proper safeguards for the tigers were also missing, which led to unfortunate incidents,” Naik explained. One of the relocated tigers was killed by poachers, while the other struggled to adapt due to health issues that stemmed from captivity.

The Importance of Community Consent and Engagement

This time around, Odisha’s forest department is taking a different approach, focusing on gaining the trust and consent of local communities. “Bringing in more tigers involves working closely with nearby villages to ensure their cooperation and support,” said Naik. An important part of the new strategy includes allocating resources from central funding to benefit these communities, providing both economic and environmental incentives for them to support conservation efforts.

Satkosia vs. Similipal: Choosing the Right Habitat

Odisha is home to two prominent tiger reserves: Satkosia and Similipal. Unlike Similipal, which boasts a vast and relatively isolated forest, Satkosia’s smaller area is surrounded by villages, posing challenges for conservation. Former NTCA chief highlighted the differences between the two locations. “Similipal is a large forest with minimal human encroachment, making it more suitable for tiger relocation,” Naik said. “In contrast, Satkosia’s limited area and nearby settlements increase risks for both tigers and villagers.”

Tracking Tigers in New Territories

When a tiger is introduced to a new environment, it undertakes an exploratory phase, studying its surroundings for suitable shelter, food, and water sources. As Naik explained, “Tigers will roam widely until they establish a home range. They explore areas for water sources and the presence of villages, creating a mental map of their territory.” This is part of the natural process by which a tiger claims its habitat, and Yamuna’s successful adaptation in Similipal signals hope for future introductions.

Odisha’s Forests: A Preferred Habitat for Tigers

Odisha’s forests offer a promising habitat for tigers, featuring diverse flora, sufficient prey, and expansive landscapes. Tigers in search of territory frequently venture out, traveling long distances to settle in safe and resource-rich areas. Naik believes that with proper monitoring and protection, Odisha’s forests can sustain a robust tiger population, given the region’s suitable conditions.

Monitoring Yamuna’s Progress

Odisha’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Susanta Nanda, confirmed that Yamuna’s movements are being carefully tracked. “She has hunted twice successfully, indicating her adaptation,” Nanda said. “If she continues to acclimate well, we will release her into the natural forest.” Plans are also underway to bring another tiger from Maharashtra, with protocols and SOP in place to ensure smooth integration. The state is awaiting Supreme Court approval for the relocation, and officials are coordinating closely with local communities.

Expanding the Tiger Family: Five More Tigers to Arrive

The Odisha government is set to welcome five more tigers from Maharashtra in the coming months. As a key part of this initiative, extensive forest clearing in Satkosia’s core area has been undertaken to prepare suitable territories. The forest department has committed to working with local stakeholders, ensuring that the tigers are released only with community approval. “The goal is to gradually restore the ecosystem and revive Odisha’s tiger population,” said Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia

Leveraging Technology: Surveillance in Similipal

In Similipal, special surveillance measures are in place to monitor Yamuna and any future arrivals. The forest department has installed CCTV cameras in specific areas of the sanctuary, tracking the tigress’s movements and behavior. “These measures allow us to ensure that the tigress is adjusting naturally to her environment without external disturbances,” a forest official noted.

Odisha’s Tiger Statistics: Tracking Population and Distribution

Odisha’s tiger census shows promising results, with around 200 tigers identified across Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Satkosia, and other regions. Similipal, Odisha’s largest tiger reserve, currently hosts 27 tigers, making it the primary location for conservation efforts. Other areas, such as Debrigarh and Sambalpur, are also home to good tiger populations. However, tiger numbers have declined in certain locations, necessitating focused conservation efforts and regular assessments.

Satkosia’s Decline: Addressing the Conservation Gaps

Despite its potential, Satkosia has seen a steady decline in tiger numbers. NTCA data shows that while the reserve had six tigers in 2006, the number dwindled to just one by 2018. According to NTCA, in 2006, there were six tigers in Satkosia but in 2010, the number increased to 8. In 2014, their number suddenly dropped to 3 and in 2018, it became 1. Keeping this in mind, in 2018, two tigers from Madhya Pradesh's Bandavgarh and Kanha Tiger Reserves were brought to Odisha. “Past attempts to revitalize Satkosia with tigers from Madhya Pradesh were unsuccessful,” a forest official explained. “This time, however, we’re implementing stricter protections and involving the community to prevent a repeat of past failures.”

The Way Forward: Building a Sustainable Tiger Habitat

As Odisha embraces a new chapter in its tiger conservation journey, officials remain optimistic yet cautious. The state government is determined to learn from past mistakes, ensuring that each step of the process is carefully planned and executed. Former NTCA head Naik emphasized the importance of local partnerships: “Conservation doesn’t happen in isolation. It requires understanding and support from all stakeholders, particularly those living in close proximity to these majestic creatures.”

With the arrival of Yamuna and the anticipation of five more tigers, Odisha’s forests may soon experience a resurgence in their tiger population. As the state strives to strike a balance between wildlife conservation and human interests, the success of these initiatives could set an example for other regions working to protect endangered species.