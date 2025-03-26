Tiger Census Conducted For First Time In Uttarakhand's Ramnagar Forest Division

Ramnagar: The tiger census in Ramnagar Forest Division, adjoining Jim Corbett National Park, has been conducted with several camera traps. From the footage, it is estimated that the number of big cats is likely to increase. As per the previous data, 67 tigers were recorded in the division.

About 350 camera traps were installed at 175 points in January in Dechhouri, Fatehpur and Kaladhungi ranges of the divisions spanning over 480 square kilometres. Earlier, the division had to wait for the All India Tiger Estimation Report, conducted every fourth year by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). But now, like the tiger reserve, the census will be taken up every year.

There were four phases in the process. In the first phase, a transit line was installed to check the presence of a tiger; the second phase confirmed the same with satellite information, camera traps were installed in the third phase, and the fourth and penultimate phase consisted of the census.

The Forest Department said it is going through the camera footage, and official numbers will be out soon.

"In January, for the first time in the Ramnagar Forest Division, 350 camera traps were installed for counting tigers under Phase IV. Now all the camera traps have been removed. The presence of tigers has been recorded in every camera, which is a positive sign. The results of the census will be released soon," Digant Nayak, DFO of Ramnagar Forest Division, said.

Wildlife enthusiasts are also very excited about the initiative. "This is a commendable step as it will reveal the exact number of tigers, which will be beneficial for wildlife conservation," Deep Malkani, a wildlife lover, said.

"It is expected that the number of tigers will increase this time, which will not only improve the ecological balance, but will also promote tourism. Apart from Corbett Tiger Reserve, Ramnagar Forest Division is also becoming a haven for tigers," Malkani added.