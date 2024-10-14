Tiff Over Art Competition Results In Violence On Last Day Of Durga Puja In Howrah’s Shyampur

Shyampur: A tiff over a portrait in an art competition led to violence and tesnion in the mofussil town of Shyampur in Howrah district of West Bengal on Sunday afternoon, watering down the festive mood on the last leg of Durga Puja celebrations.

A group of certain community members consigned many shops and establishments to flames in the marketplace area and vandalized several public and private properties. Sixty-seven miscreants have been taken into custody.

According to Howrah Rural Police, a portrait in the art competition, held on the occasion of Durga Puja, is at the epicentre of the fiasco which is said to have hurt the religious sentiments of some community members. Certain community members complained about the controversial portrait and the attacks started within moments. A large battalion of police personnel and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been pressed into action in Shyampur to restore normalcy.

Reacting over the sensational issue, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said, “A bunch of miscreants were engaged in vandalism and arson on their way back from submitting a deputation. Some among them even hurled bricks at the shops. Several shops in the Shyampur marketplace have been set afire”. He urged the administration to take exemplary steps against the evildoers.

“Today a group of miscreants while returning from the Shyampur Police Station where they went to submit a deputation, went berserk and started vandalising the Durga Puja Pandals. They set on fire the idols at the Shyampur Bazar Byabsayi Samiti Puja Pandal and vandalised other Pandals as well. Some of them even pelted stones at the immersion ghaat. The situation is very tense at the area under the Shyampur Police Station in the Howrah Rural Police District. I would like to urge the DG @WBPolice to send adequate forces immediately at the spot to quell the vandalism and take action against the unruly vandals. Secretary @HomeBengal, you must monitor the whole situation till normalcy is restored. DM @HowrahDistrict & SP @RuralHowrah please take all steps necessary to contain this heinous violence,” he wrote on X.

Howrah Rural Police SP Swati Bhangalia said, “Sixty-seven persons have been arrested over the incident. They have been produced in the court. Police and security personnel are keeping a close vigil in the area. Appropriate steps will be taken according to the progress of the situation”.

Internet services have been discontinued in the area till further notice to restrain the spread of rumours and fake news.