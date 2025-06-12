ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Ticking Time Bomb’: Air India Crash Renews Scrutiny Of Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Ahmedabad: The crash of an Air India plane soon after takeoff here in Gujarat has renewed scrutiny of the controversial Boeing 787 Dreamliner amid safety concerns. The passenger jet was headed to London with 242 passengers and crew when it crashed. It also marked the first total loss of the aircraft type since its commercial debut in 2011.

The incident put the spotlight on past incidents when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner experienced “operational problems” with passengers onboard.

In April 2024, a whistleblower warned about alleged serious safety lapses at the aircraft manufacturer. Sam Salehpour, a Boeing engineer, had flagged several “systemic flaws and rushed manufacturing practices” on the 787 Dreamliner programme in a formal complaint to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

He had also alleged that Boeing skipped key inspections, misaligned fuselage sections, and ignored internal concerns. Salehpour even termed Boeing a “ticking time bomb” if the lacunae are not fixed as the fleet ages.

“Tiny gaps between fuselage sections were improperly filled, which could eventually lead to fatigue cracks. "These planes are being flown with a ticking time bomb,” he warned.

In his complaint and a series of media interviews, Salehpour claimed Boeing “cut corners to speed production”, which allegedly compromised the structural integrity of the jet. He estimated that over 1,000 Dreamliners could be affected by these issues.

Troubled History of the Dreamliner