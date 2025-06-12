‘Ticking Time Bomb’: Air India Crash Renews Scrutiny Of Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Ahmedabad: The crash of an Air India plane soon after takeoff here in Gujarat has renewed scrutiny of the controversial Boeing 787 Dreamliner amid safety concerns. The passenger jet was headed to London with 242 passengers and crew when it crashed. It also marked the first total loss of the aircraft type since its commercial debut in 2011.
The incident put the spotlight on past incidents when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner experienced “operational problems” with passengers onboard.
In April 2024, a whistleblower warned about alleged serious safety lapses at the aircraft manufacturer. Sam Salehpour, a Boeing engineer, had flagged several “systemic flaws and rushed manufacturing practices” on the 787 Dreamliner programme in a formal complaint to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
He had also alleged that Boeing skipped key inspections, misaligned fuselage sections, and ignored internal concerns. Salehpour even termed Boeing a “ticking time bomb” if the lacunae are not fixed as the fleet ages.
“Tiny gaps between fuselage sections were improperly filled, which could eventually lead to fatigue cracks. "These planes are being flown with a ticking time bomb,” he warned.
In his complaint and a series of media interviews, Salehpour claimed Boeing “cut corners to speed production”, which allegedly compromised the structural integrity of the jet. He estimated that over 1,000 Dreamliners could be affected by these issues.
Troubled History of the Dreamliner
In 2011, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner was introduced into the commercial aviation market as a “leap forward” as the company boasted its lightweight composite materials, long-haul capabilities, greater fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and range. Soon after, Air India adopted the jet into its fleet from the assembly South Carolina facility.
However, the passenger jet was marred by repeated setbacks following incidents like battery fires. In 2013, the FAA grounded the global 787 fleet following multiple battery fire incidents. Years later, many production flaws appeared, including improper fuselage joins, loose debris left inside aircraft, and gaps that failed tolerance checks.
Repeated complaints prompted Boeing to halt nearly all 787 deliveries between 2021 and 2022 amid intense FAA scrutiny and internal audits.
Air India’s role and risk
Air India, which currently operates about 30 Dreamliners for international flights, remained tight-lipped about its previous maintenance or quality concerns. However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation have already launched a technical investigation into the incident. This also led to the eight per cent dip in Boeing shares in premarket trading on Thursday.
Past incidents involving Boeing 787
- 2013: Multiple airlines reported fuel leaks, wiring faults, battery fires and emergency system failures.
- 2021: British Airways' 787's nose gear collapsed while parked at Heathrow.
- March 2024: A LATAM-operated Dreamliner experienced a sudden mid-air drop that injured 50 passengers.
Moreover, the Air India plane crash comes as Boeing is already facing legal trouble over two deadly crashes of its 737 Max plane in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.
