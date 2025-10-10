Special Story | Ticket Aspirants Crowd Patna Party Headquarters Amid Hopes And Frustrations
By Dev Raj
Published : October 10, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST
Patna: While the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are in the final stages of seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the state headquarters of their partners are buzzing with leaders and workers hopeful of tickets to contest the polls.
All the parties, except the Left, have developed a system in which the ticket aspirants are allowed to submit their biodata and pitch for candidature – something that is lapped up by the people with gusto.
Several makeshift stalls, carts and vendors selling varieties of snacks and tea hover around the party headquarters to cater to the hunger pangs of people who arrive from far-flung constituencies to seek tickets.
Many of the hopefuls even bring their followers in a bid to showcase their popularity and strength in front of their senior leaders.
Though the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already shortlisted three names for around 100 constituencies (out of total 243) it is going to contest, and sent them to its central election committee for further deliberation, the people aspiring of participating in the electoral battle are still making a beeline to the state party office.
Birendra Paswan, who is in his sixties, was wandering aimlessly at saffron party’s office with a copy of his testimonials to assert his suitability to contest from Rosera Assembly constituency in Samastipur district.
“I been a loyal worker of the BJP since 1982. I have submitted my resume to our senior leaders here. The last I contested on a party ticket was in 1995. I was allotted the party symbol to contest in 2020 polls, but some of the top leaders of the state unit conspired against me and fielded one of my namesake Birendra Kumar in my place. They must have done so for some consideration,” Birendra told ETV Bharat.
Asked what he will do if he does not get the opportunity to contest this time, Birendra, who quit his government school teacher job in 1995 to contest the polls, said that he would keep serving the party.
“I have devoted my life to the BJP. I will keep working for it. There is no question of going elsewhere. People like me are symbols of loyalty. Previously loyal workers were given priority in the party. The situation has changed now and men like me stand sidelined,” he added.
Another ticket aspirant Rahul Paswan, who is also Darbhanga district secretary of the BJP, was loitering around. He wants to contest from Kusheshwar Asthan seat in Darbhanga district of Bochahan in Muzaffarpur – reserved for the scheduled castes – but is almost sure about not getting an opportunity.
“I have been trying to contest the polls for the past 21 years, but we are sacrificed in the name of alliance with other parties. My CV was not even considered by the senior leaders,” Rahul added.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state headquarters was bustling with activity. Workers and supporters were milling around. One Vinay Bihari Sao – carrying a lantern (RJD election symbol) in one hand – was clad in posters and wearing a cap eulogising the party.
“I am not here to seek a ticket. I have been working for the publicity of my party for the past 30 years. RJD chief Lalu Prasad told me in 2015, when the party was returning to power, to ask for anything. I refused because I just want to serve without taking anything in return,” said Vinay, who works as a biscuit vendor for a living.
A large number of ticket seekers were waiting patiently in the backyard of the RJD state headquarters for the announcement of the candidates. The party is the largest partner in INDIA in Bihar, and is overseeing seat-sharing among the allies, which is right now stuck due to disagreement among the partners.
A group of people were present to root for one Samir Alam Babloo from Kanti seat in Muzaffarpur district instead of the incumbent RJD MLA Mohammad Israil Mansuri. The biodata has already been submitted to the top leaders of the party.
“Mansuri is facing serious anti-incumbency. He has not done any work for the constituency or the people. We want the party to replace him and give an opportunity to Samir,” Bhag Narayan Rai, an RJD leader, told ETV Bharat.
Women aspiring to contest the polls were also present among the ticket hopefuls at the RJD state headquarters. Sitting in groups, they were munching on roasted groundnuts to pass the time.
“Our leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav asked me to submit the biodata to contest from Cheriya Bariarpur seat (in Begusarai district). The public there is against the incumbent MLA Raj Banshi Mahto of our party. Am waiting for the ticket with patience for the outcome,” said Beauty Kumari, an RJD ticket hopeful.
Babita Devi Das, who wants to contest from the Raja Pakar Assembly constituency in Vaishali district, said that she has given her resume to all the top party leaders, including RJD president Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi, Alok Mehta and others.
“I had contested the Assembly polls in 2010 as an independent before joining the RJD. I will abide by whatever the party high command decides,” Babita said.
Similarly, Nitu Kumari Bharti, has sought an RJD ticket from the Makhdumpur constituency in Jehanabad. “I have been working for the party and the society for a long time. Women like me should contest the Assembly polls so that we can work further for the people and fight for them,” she said.
Soni Yadav from the Pipra seat in Supaul district is the RJD women’s wing president of Supaul district, and has been working for the party since 1990. She has submitted a detailed resume to the senior party leaders, seeking to contest the polls.
“I am a seasoned politician and know my constituency as the back of my hand. I have worked on the ground throughout my life and an opportunity to contest the election would come as its recognition,” Soni said.
Crowd of wannabe candidates also thronged chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) state headquarters in Patna trying to find out whether they were being considered for poll tickets.
Arvind Kumar Singh, sitting under a tree at the JDU office, had come all the way from Nokha in Rohtas district. His father Ramji Chaudhary had contested as an independent candidate in the 1995 and 2000 polls, and as an RJD candidate in 2005 but lost.
“RJD leader Anita Devi is the MLA from my area. If I get the JDU ticket, I will not only get the NDA votes, but will also cut into those belonging to the Opposition, and win. I could not meet Nitish ji, but submitted my biodata to party’s national executive president Sanjay Kumar Jha. But I feel that genuine people or leaders are being ignored in the party. It does not augur well for us,” Arvind told ETV Bharat.
Arvind added that the other aspirants from his constituency were also doing the rounds of the party office.
The Congress headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram had a thin crowd because the ticket hopefuls were of the opinion that the decision would be taken by the party high command in Delhi.
The offices of the Left parties were devoid of people demanding or seeking tickets because they are cadre-based parties and the contestants are decided by their top leaders on the basis of inputs from other senior leaders.
However, all the hopefuls will know about their fate in the next couple of days because the nomination for the first phase of polls started on Friday and will end on October 17.
The two-phase Bihar polls will be held on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be on November 14.
