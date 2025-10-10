ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Story | Ticket Aspirants Crowd Patna Party Headquarters Amid Hopes And Frustrations

Patna: While the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are in the final stages of seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the state headquarters of their partners are buzzing with leaders and workers hopeful of tickets to contest the polls.

All the parties, except the Left, have developed a system in which the ticket aspirants are allowed to submit their biodata and pitch for candidature – something that is lapped up by the people with gusto.

Several makeshift stalls, carts and vendors selling varieties of snacks and tea hover around the party headquarters to cater to the hunger pangs of people who arrive from far-flung constituencies to seek tickets.

Many of the hopefuls even bring their followers in a bid to showcase their popularity and strength in front of their senior leaders.

Though the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already shortlisted three names for around 100 constituencies (out of total 243) it is going to contest, and sent them to its central election committee for further deliberation, the people aspiring of participating in the electoral battle are still making a beeline to the state party office.

Birendra Paswan, who is in his sixties, was wandering aimlessly at saffron party’s office with a copy of his testimonials to assert his suitability to contest from Rosera Assembly constituency in Samastipur district.

Birendra Paswan, a ticket hopeful at the Bihar BJP office, with his biodata. (ETV Bharat)

“I been a loyal worker of the BJP since 1982. I have submitted my resume to our senior leaders here. The last I contested on a party ticket was in 1995. I was allotted the party symbol to contest in 2020 polls, but some of the top leaders of the state unit conspired against me and fielded one of my namesake Birendra Kumar in my place. They must have done so for some consideration,” Birendra told ETV Bharat.

Asked what he will do if he does not get the opportunity to contest this time, Birendra, who quit his government school teacher job in 1995 to contest the polls, said that he would keep serving the party.

“I have devoted my life to the BJP. I will keep working for it. There is no question of going elsewhere. People like me are symbols of loyalty. Previously loyal workers were given priority in the party. The situation has changed now and men like me stand sidelined,” he added.

Another ticket aspirant Rahul Paswan, who is also Darbhanga district secretary of the BJP, was loitering around. He wants to contest from Kusheshwar Asthan seat in Darbhanga district of Bochahan in Muzaffarpur – reserved for the scheduled castes – but is almost sure about not getting an opportunity.

“I have been trying to contest the polls for the past 21 years, but we are sacrificed in the name of alliance with other parties. My CV was not even considered by the senior leaders,” Rahul added.

RJD ticket aspirants at their party office (ETV Bharat)

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state headquarters was bustling with activity. Workers and supporters were milling around. One Vinay Bihari Sao – carrying a lantern (RJD election symbol) in one hand – was clad in posters and wearing a cap eulogising the party.

“I am not here to seek a ticket. I have been working for the publicity of my party for the past 30 years. RJD chief Lalu Prasad told me in 2015, when the party was returning to power, to ask for anything. I refused because I just want to serve without taking anything in return,” said Vinay, who works as a biscuit vendor for a living.