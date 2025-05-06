ETV Bharat / bharat

Thunderstorms Relief From Heatwave, North India Drenched

New Delhi: A sudden change in weather brought thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds across several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alert levels of yellow, orange, and red for various areas and sounded caution as certain states transitioned to a chaotic weather window.

Earlier on May 6, IMD issued forecasts of dust storms, rain, and thunderstorms for parts of the northern and central states, which include Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Bihar. The timing of these weather patterns is similar to a transition between seasons, as an active western disturbance and cyclonic circulation is presently shifting through northwest India.

Meanwhile, Delhi residents woke up to dark skies, howling winds, and heavy rainfall. On May 6, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 77 mm of rainfall within six hours, which is the second-highest single-day rainfall in May (since 1901). Winds of up to 80 km/hr accompanied by heavy rain caused waterlogging at important intersections like Minto Road, Ring Road, and South Extension. Several trees were uprooted, power lines damaged, and traffic brought to a halt in many parts of the capital.

While causing disruption, the spell came as much relief. Maximum temperature in Delhi plummeted to 32.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, seven notches below the seasonal average, and the IMD has forecast similar weather for the days ahead. The Air Quality Index (AQI), on the other hand, remained in the 'moderate' category at 119, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In Uttarakhand, an orange alert remains valid until May 8. According to Bikram Singh, director of the Meteorological Center in Dehradun, heavy rainfall, hail, and thunderstorms are likely to occur in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Bageshwar. A red alert was issued for Uttarkashi on May 8.

Punjab and Haryana are also placed under a yellow alert, with winds expected to whip up to 50 km/h and temperatures falling to 37°C. Rajasthan is a different story- the eastern parts are still under a heatwave, whereas the western parts are cooler and scattered showers do occur.