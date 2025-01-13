ETV Bharat / bharat

Thrissur Youth Killed In Russian Mercenary Group, Another Injured And Hospitalised In Moscow

Thrissur: A native of Thrissur, who was trapped in a Russian mercenary group, has been killed. The Indian Embassy confirmed that Binil, a youth from Kuttanellur, lost his life after being shot on the battlefield in Ukraine. The embassy has officially informed Binil's family of his death.

In another development, Jayan, a Malayali from Kuranchery in Thrissur, who was also trapped in the same Russian mercenary group, has arrived in Moscow after being injured in Ukraine. Jayan was wounded in a shell attack on the battlefield and was hospitalised for a few days before reaching Moscow two days ago.

Jayan informed his family of his arrival in Moscow via a WhatsApp call, mentioning that he had undergone surgery for abdominal pain and would recover soon. Binil, Jayan and others had travelled to Russia through an agent in Chalakudy, promising jobs as electricians. However, they were misled by the agent and ended up in the mercenary group. Sandeep, another native of Thrikkur, who was with them, was killed in the war on August 18, 2024.