Three Youths Tricked Into Joining Russian Army Returned India After PM Modi's Intervention

By ETV Bharat English Team

Three young men from Kalaburagi--Syed Ilyas Hussaini from Noorani Mohalla, Mohammad Sameer from Islamabad Colony, and Abdul Nayeem from Mizaguri--safely returned to their city after being stranded in Russia. They were among six Indians, who returned to the nation.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Three youths from Kalaburagi, who were stranded in Russia returned to the city. A total of six Indians, including these three returned safely to India. Syed Ilyas Hussaini, a resident of Noorani Mohalla, Kalaburagi, Mohammad Sameer, a resident of Islamabad Colony, and Abdul Nayeem of the Mizaguri area returned to Kalaburagi.

The youths of Kalaburagi went to Russia in December 2023 in search of jobs. Mumbai-based Baba Job Security Agency took lakhs of rupees from youths and promised them security jobs in Russia. Accordingly, the young people left for Russia.

After the war between Ukraine and Russia broke out, the Russian army suggested using these youths in the war. They were assigned to dig bunkers. Tired of this, the youth made a video about the work given to them in Russia and shared it on social media. Noting this, KPCC President Mallikarjuna Kharge wrote a letter to the Central government to bring back the youths.

A few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his visit to Russia, six individuals, who had been caught up in a dangerous situation in the region shared their harrowing experience. They recounted their fear of imminent bomb attacks. They appealed to the Central and State governments, as well as the Kalaburagi district administration, for assistance. Following their pleas, Prime Minister Modi and the President of Russia intervened, facilitating their safe return. The group detailed their ordeal to the media after their return from the conflict zone.

Kalaburagi District Collector B Fauzia Tarannum said, "Fake job agencies are often cheating the youth. Youth should not fall prey to these agencies."

