Three Youths Including Two Agniveers Die After Their Bike Rams Into Divider In Dehradun

Dehradun: Three youths, including two Agniveer jawans, died after the bike they were riding in hit a divider after losing control in the wee hours of Wednesday under the Rajpur Police Station limits in Dehradun of Uttarakhand.

Soon after getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and took the grievously injured youth to a hospital. However, despite the best possible efforts by the doctors, the trio succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the respective families after the completion of the autopsy. Two of the deceased had recently joined the army through the Agniveer Scheme.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Aditya Rawat (21) of Purola in Uttarkashi, Naveen (20) of Naugaon and Mohit Rawat (21) of Purola. Aditya lived in Dehradun while Mohit was in Karanpur. They had recently joined the army. Naveen was preparing for competitive examinations and was staying in the Sahastradhara Road area for the purpose.

The trio were coming from Rajpur to Ghatnagar on a bike around 2.15 am on Wednesday when the two-wheeler rammed into a divider near Silver City on the Rajpur Road and overturned, leading to the trio receiving grievous injuries. The Rajour Police rushed them to the Doon Hospital and apprised their families about the same.

"Mohit died during treatment in Doon Hospital. Aditya died on Wednesday afternoon. Naveen also died the same evening. Their bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy. Further action is underway in connection with the incident," Sankey Kumar, in-charge of Rajpur Police Station, said.

Last year on November 11, five youths, including three men and two women, lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Dehradun. Another youth travelling with them is still battling for life in the hospital.

On March 15, a Mercedes killed four laborers walking on the pavement in Dehradun.