Three Youths From Gujarat Detained With Rs 55 Lakh In Patna

Patna: Three youths from Gujarat have been detained by the Jakkanpur police with Rs 55 lakh hawala money, which they were going to hand over to someone in Nehru Nagar of Bihar's Patna.

The detention was made during a regular naka check on the Mithapur bypass. Apart from the amount, several photos of Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes have been found on the mobile phones of the trio, which raised the suspicion of the police of their involvement in hawala transactions.

During questioning, the trio identified themselves as businessmen but failed to provide proof of their business, bank account details and the purpose of their travel.

The SIT said the accused hail from Gujarat's Patan and have been living at rent on the Boring Road. A case has been registered at the Jakkanpur police station. The Income-Tax Department has been informed to investigate the origin of the seized cash.

''During a naka check near Mithapur under the Jakkanpur police station area, a four-wheeler was stopped and searched, which yielded Rs 55 lakh in cash. Three youths from Gujarat, who were in the vehicle, have been detained for questioning to know about their contacts in other states, including Gujarat," Patna Sadar ASP Abhinav Kumar said.