Three-Year-Old Kanchan's Organs Give New Lease Of Life To Needy Patients In Chandigarh

(Left) Brain-dead three-year-old Kanchan gave a new lease of life to needy patients (right) Kanchan was in a playful mood at her residence before she met with an accident ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: In a heartwarming act of compassion, the family of three-year-old Kanchan, who was declared brain dead after a tragic road accident, chose to donate her organs, giving a new lease of life to several people in need.

Kanchan, the daughter of Lal Singh from Kambwala, Chandigarh, was knocked down by a car on July 28. She was initially taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) 16 for treatment and later shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh. Despite the best efforts of doctors, Kanchan could not be saved and was declared brain dead.

Amidst their grief, Kanchan's family made the brave decision to donate her organs, understanding the potential to save lives. The Roto Department at PGIMER facilitated the transplantation of both her kidneys into a 26-year-old woman from Chandigarh, while her other organs were used to help other critically ill patients.

The hospital’s Roto Department honoured Kanchan with a special tribute, and PGIMER Director Professor Vivek Lal commended the family's decision as a beacon of hope and humanity. He emphasised that Kanchan's selfless act will always be remembered as a powerful example of the life-saving potential of organ donation.