Three Year Law Practice Rule For Judicial Services Exam Applies Prospectively: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said its May 20 verdict fixing a minimum three-year law practice criterion to appear in entry level judicial services examination would apply prospectively and not affect the recruitment notices initiated prior to the judgment. Chief Justice B R Gavai-led bench on May 20 barred fresh law graduates from appearing in entry level judicial services examination and fixed a minimum three-year law practice criteria.

On Monday, the bench, also comprising Justices Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, refused to examine a plea of Naveed Bukhtiya and five others, who are practising lawyers, and have challenged the recruitment notification of May 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission as it did not mandate the three-year practice rule.

"You are saying that it was done only to defeat the purpose of the judgement. Was the full court of the High Court aware that the CJI is likely to pronounce the judgment on May 20,” the CJI asked.

The CJI clarified the verdict would apply prospectively to future judicial recruitments and does not disturb any selections that have already started.

"We have clarified in the judgment that this will not be applicable to any process which has already started and will be applicable only for the next recruitment year," the CJI said in the order. The plea was then dismissed as withdrawn.

