Three Women Rescued After 16-Hour Ordeal In Elephant-Infested Kuttampuzha Forest

Ernakulam: Three women, who went missing in the Kuttampuzha forest, Ernakulam district, have been safely located after 16 hours of intense combined search by police, fire force and locals. Maya Jayan, Parukutty and Darli were found after being trapped in the dense forest for over 16 hours. They had ventured into the forest on Thursday to search for a missing cow, but got lost after encountering a herd of wild elephants. The women were located at Arakkamuthi, approximately six kilometres deep within the forest, a known haven for elephants. Forest officials confirmed that all three were unharmed.

The Search Begins

The trouble started on Wednesday when Maya's cow went missing. The following morning, Maya set out alone to find it but returned empty-handed. At around 3 pm that same day, she ventured into the forest again, this time accompanied by Parukutty and Darli, taking a route through a teak plantation near Munippara. Meanwhile, the cow had returned home on its own.

While making their way back, Maya contacted her husband to inform him that they had encountered a herd of wild elephants. She mentioned that they were resting on a rock. However, after this call, they could no longer be reached by phone. The trio had gone missing after fleeing from the elephants.

A Swift and Challenging Rescue Operation

Local residents had alerted the forest authorities when the women were reported missing. In response to the alarming news, a rescue operation was immediately launched, with a team of 50 people, including forest department officials, fire force personnel, and local volunteers. The search party, divided into four groups, set out to find the women. However, due to the danger posed by the elephants and limited visibility in the dark, two groups had to return. Despite the challenges, two groups remained in the forest throughout the night, and a drone was deployed to assist in the search. The team also tracked the women’s mobile phone location. By morning, the rescue team successfully located the missing women, who had taken refuge on a rock at Arakkamuthi.

Survivors' Relief and Gratitude

Maya, Parukutty, and Darli had been hiding on the rock throughout the night, fearing that anyone approaching could be dangerous. The search operation continued through the night, with local guides familiar with the forest aiding the official teams. The rescue team used firecrackers and made noise to attract attention, but the women initially stayed hidden. They explained that they were concerned that the search party might be a group of hunters or attackers, posing a threat to their lives. The survivors were weak from hunger and thirst but were otherwise in good condition. They expressed gratitude for their rescue and the efforts of the search teams. Parukutty recounted how the sound of elephants calling echoed through the night as they attempted to sleep on the rock. When the light of day arrived, they began to descend, and that’s when they encountered the rescuers. Once they were located, the women were provided with water and fruits to help replenish their energy. However, they were eager to return home as quickly as possible.

A Community's Joyful Reunion

The entire community had been anxiously awaiting news of the women’s safety. As the search team brought the women back, locals gathered in Kuttampuzha, expressing joy at their safe return. The women, who had been missing since the previous evening, were finally reunited with their families.