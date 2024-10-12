ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Vehicles In Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav's Convoy Collide With Each Other In Rajasthan

The accident took place near near Narera village when Yadav was on way to attend a program at an ashram in Jakharana village on Saturday.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

A Toyota SUV (L) part of union minister Bhupendra Yadav's convoy damaged in minor road accident
A Toyota SUV (L) part of union minister Bhupendra Yadav's convoy damaged in minor road accident (ETV Bharat)

Behror: Three vehicles part of the convoy of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav collided with each other while the minister was traveling from Behror to Jakharana in Rajasthan on Saturday. No injuries to anybody have been reported in the mishap.

It is learnt that the accident unfolded near Narera village while the minister was on way to attend a program in the ashram built in Jakharana village of Behror.

According to the driver of one of the vehicles part of the convoy, the driver of the car going ahead in the convoy suddenly applied brakes due to negotiating a speed breaker which prompted the three drivers to follow suit. As a result of the sudden brakes, the three vehicles coming from behind collided with each other causing minor dents to the vehicles.

A Toyota SUV part of union minister Bhupendra Yadav's convoy damaged in minor road accident
A Toyota SUV part of union minister Bhupendra Yadav's convoy damaged in minor road accident (ETV Bharat)

Due to the minor accident, the convoy of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav had to be stopped for some time. The vehicles were later moved to the road side and the traffic cleared.

Besides union minister Bhupendra Yadav, former North District President Balwan Singh Yadav, BJP leader Dr. Neelam Yadav, BJP leader Dr. Anjali Yadav, BJP leader Mohit Yadav and women state spokesperson Dr. Shanu Yadav were also traveling in different vehicles in the convoy.

In another accident reported from Behror, On the other hand, a car driver, who was allegedly drunk as per locals, rammed four vehicles in the town causing substantial damage to the vehicles. Eyewitnesses said that the driver was drunk and was overspeeding leading to the accident. The mishap also caused traffic jam in the area.

Read more:

  1. Kerala Health Minister Meets With Accident en Route to Wayanad
  2. Andhra minister's escort vehicle overturns, cop killed

Behror: Three vehicles part of the convoy of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav collided with each other while the minister was traveling from Behror to Jakharana in Rajasthan on Saturday. No injuries to anybody have been reported in the mishap.

It is learnt that the accident unfolded near Narera village while the minister was on way to attend a program in the ashram built in Jakharana village of Behror.

According to the driver of one of the vehicles part of the convoy, the driver of the car going ahead in the convoy suddenly applied brakes due to negotiating a speed breaker which prompted the three drivers to follow suit. As a result of the sudden brakes, the three vehicles coming from behind collided with each other causing minor dents to the vehicles.

A Toyota SUV part of union minister Bhupendra Yadav's convoy damaged in minor road accident
A Toyota SUV part of union minister Bhupendra Yadav's convoy damaged in minor road accident (ETV Bharat)

Due to the minor accident, the convoy of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav had to be stopped for some time. The vehicles were later moved to the road side and the traffic cleared.

Besides union minister Bhupendra Yadav, former North District President Balwan Singh Yadav, BJP leader Dr. Neelam Yadav, BJP leader Dr. Anjali Yadav, BJP leader Mohit Yadav and women state spokesperson Dr. Shanu Yadav were also traveling in different vehicles in the convoy.

In another accident reported from Behror, On the other hand, a car driver, who was allegedly drunk as per locals, rammed four vehicles in the town causing substantial damage to the vehicles. Eyewitnesses said that the driver was drunk and was overspeeding leading to the accident. The mishap also caused traffic jam in the area.

Read more:

  1. Kerala Health Minister Meets With Accident en Route to Wayanad
  2. Andhra minister's escort vehicle overturns, cop killed

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION MINISTER BHUPENDRA YADAVBHUPENDRA YADAV CONVOY ACCIDENTUNION MINISTER CONVOY ACCIDENTBHUPENDRA YADAV ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.