Three Vehicles In Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav's Convoy Collide With Each Other In Rajasthan

Behror: Three vehicles part of the convoy of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav collided with each other while the minister was traveling from Behror to Jakharana in Rajasthan on Saturday. No injuries to anybody have been reported in the mishap.

It is learnt that the accident unfolded near Narera village while the minister was on way to attend a program in the ashram built in Jakharana village of Behror.

According to the driver of one of the vehicles part of the convoy, the driver of the car going ahead in the convoy suddenly applied brakes due to negotiating a speed breaker which prompted the three drivers to follow suit. As a result of the sudden brakes, the three vehicles coming from behind collided with each other causing minor dents to the vehicles.

A Toyota SUV part of union minister Bhupendra Yadav's convoy damaged in minor road accident (ETV Bharat)

Due to the minor accident, the convoy of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav had to be stopped for some time. The vehicles were later moved to the road side and the traffic cleared.

Besides union minister Bhupendra Yadav, former North District President Balwan Singh Yadav, BJP leader Dr. Neelam Yadav, BJP leader Dr. Anjali Yadav, BJP leader Mohit Yadav and women state spokesperson Dr. Shanu Yadav were also traveling in different vehicles in the convoy.

In another accident reported from Behror, On the other hand, a car driver, who was allegedly drunk as per locals, rammed four vehicles in the town causing substantial damage to the vehicles. Eyewitnesses said that the driver was drunk and was overspeeding leading to the accident. The mishap also caused traffic jam in the area.