Five Dead, 26 Injured In Collision Of Three Vehicles In Maharashtra's Buldhana

A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on the Khamgaon-Shegaon highway. Another private bust hit them from behind.

The mangled SUV following the accident.
The mangled SUV following the accident. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 1:19 PM IST

Buldhana: Five persons were killed and 26 people were injured in a collision of three vehicles on the Khamgaon-Shegaon Highway in the Buldhana district of Eastern Maharashtra at dawn on Wednesday, police said.

A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on the Khamgaon-Shegaon highway. Soon thereafter, a private bus collided with the two vehicles, a police official said.

Eyewitnesses say the tragic incident took place at 5.30 am when the Bolero travelling from Shergaon to Kolhapur hit the state transport bus, plying from Pune to Parthwada, from the rear side. from the rear, and the third vehicle that was trailing the SUV had no time to control and rammed into the two vehicles. The accident was so terrible that the Bolero was completely crushed, while the state bus and the private bus also suffered extensive damage.

Four people died on the spot, while one died during treatment at the hospital. Police reached the spot and launched rescue operations. The driver, who was stuck in front of the private bus, was pulled out after great efforts. The injured were urgently admitted to the government hospital in Khamgaon. The seriously injured have been shifted to Buldhana for further treatment. The accident has created tension in the area, and there are fears that the death toll may rise.

"The police have started an investigation into the matter," Inspector Ramkrushna Pawar said. Efforts were on to extricate the driver of the private bus from its mangled front cabin, the official added.

