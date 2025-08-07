ETV Bharat / bharat

Three ULFA(I) Cadres Surrender in Nagaland After Myanmar Camp Attack

Dibrugarh: Following a deadly attack on the United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent, ULFA(I), camp in Myanmar, a growing number of cadres are laying down arms and choosing to return to the mainstream. On August 5, three active ULFA-I members surrendered before the Assam Rifles at Sanglangsu in Nagaland.

They have been identified as Paragjyoti Chetia alias Pranab Asom from Tengapukhuri of Charaideo, Deepjyoti Saikia alias Bhargav Asom from Boithalangso of Karbi Anglong and Anthony Moran from Tinsukia.

According to police sources, while Chetia and Saikia joined ULFA (I) in 2022, Moran was inducted in 2023 (Moran) and had undergone armed training at the outfit's camps.

Following their surrender, they were taken into custody by Charaideo police, who are currently interrogating them.

Charaideo Superintendent of Police (SP) Surajit Singh Panesar said the cadres appeared exhausted after a long trek and would be formally interrogated after some rest. "They have surrendered without arms, and are entitled to all government rehabilitation benefits as per policy," Panesar said.