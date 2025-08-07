Three ULFA(I) Cadres Surrender in Nagaland After Myanmar Camp Attack

Dibrugarh: Following a deadly attack on the United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent, ULFA(I), camp in Myanmar, a growing number of cadres are laying down arms and choosing to return to the mainstream. On August 5, three active ULFA-I members surrendered before the Assam Rifles at Sanglangsu in Nagaland.
They have been identified as Paragjyoti Chetia alias Pranab Asom from Tengapukhuri of Charaideo, Deepjyoti Saikia alias Bhargav Asom from Boithalangso of Karbi Anglong and Anthony Moran from Tinsukia.
According to police sources, while Chetia and Saikia joined ULFA (I) in 2022, Moran was inducted in 2023 (Moran) and had undergone armed training at the outfit's camps.
Following their surrender, they were taken into custody by Charaideo police, who are currently interrogating them.
Charaideo Superintendent of Police (SP) Surajit Singh Panesar said the cadres appeared exhausted after a long trek and would be formally interrogated after some rest. "They have surrendered without arms, and are entitled to all government rehabilitation benefits as per policy," Panesar said.
He also revealed that more cadres have initiated communication with security forces, expressing willingness to surrender in the wake of recent setbacks suffered by ULFA (I), particularly the attack on its Myanmar base, which reportedly resulted in the deaths and injuries of several senior leaders and cadres.
Another cadre, Janardan Gogoi alias Jeet Asom, is also reportedly en route to surrender, according to the Charaideo police.
The surrender comes at a time when both the Central and state governments have reiterated calls for ULFA (I) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah to come to the negotiation table, shunning the path of armed struggle.
The recent military pressure and internal losses appear to be weakening the outfit’s stronghold, prompting many members to reconsider their stance. Security analysts view this as a significant breakthrough, suggesting that a larger wave of surrenders could follow if the current trend continues.
