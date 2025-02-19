Three TN College Students On Excursion Die After Bus Turns Turtle Near Munnar

Idukki: Three students of the Scott College in Nagercoil of Tamil Nadu died after a bus they were travelling in overturned near Eco Point on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Mattupetty near Munnar on Wednesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Adika (19), Venika (19) and Suthan (19). All of them were pursuing a BSc in computer science.

Two of them died on the spot after coming under the bus that turned turtle and the third one died on the way to Theni Medical College. The fateful bus was ferrying a group of students on an excursion to the Kundala Dam on the Muthirapuzha River in Mattupetty panchayat of Idukki. The bus is registered with the Kerala transport department.

Of the 40 passengers, 15 including women and children have sustained injuries and were admitted to two private hospitals in Munnar where their condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and onlookers said the bus was on its way to Kundala Dam when it lost control and overturned on a bend near Mattupetti.

Confirming the incident, Munnar Police said, "The bus was carrying college students from Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, on a leisure trip. The accident occurred near a sharp curve on the way to Echo Point when the bus lost control. Fire and rescue teams, along with the police, have been dispatched to the spot."

