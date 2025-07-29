3 Terrorists Killed in Operation Mahadev Involved in Pahalgam Attack: Amit Shah Confirms In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The three terrorists who carried out the April 22 Pahalgam attack were killed in Monday's encounter in Srinagar, Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday as he shared minute details of Operation Mahadev and the process used to confirm that those gunned down yesterday were in fact the same involved in the dastardly terror attack.

Shah identified the three killed terrorists as Suleman alias Faisal Jutt, Afghan and Jibran, as he addressed the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor.

"Those who had killed our citizens in Baisaran valley were these three terrorists and all three of them were killed yesterday," he said. "Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was also an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist... All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated..."

Suleman, according to Shah, was also involved in the October 2024 Gagangir terror attack in Ganderbal district of J&K. Operation Mahadev, he said, was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K, even as he congratulated all these forces for the massive success.

"Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," Shah said as he began his address to the lower house.

On Monday, three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

Sharing more details, Shah said that in the security meeting chaired by him in Srinagar on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam attack, it was decided that in no way the Pahalgam attackers should be able to leave India.

"Operation Mahadev started on May 22 2025. In a way, it started the day the attack happened. We had a security meeting in Srinagar. At 1 pm, the attack happened, at 5.30 pm I landed in Srinagar," Shah said.

"On May 22, IB received a human intel of terrorists hiding in Dachigam. To confirm this, IB and the Army, using ultra-signal capturing instruments developed by our agencies, made continuous efforts from May 22 to July 22 to confirm the intel," he said.

"Our officials were on foot in the cold higher reaches, looking to capture these signals and zero-in on the terrorists," he said. On July 22, the security forces finally got the confirmation after which a joint team of Army's 4 Para, CRPF and J&K Police were able to cordon off the terrorists, the Home Minister said.

"There was a joint meeting and five human assets were sent there. All three terrorists who killed our innocent civilians were then gunned down in the operation," he said.

The people who used to supply food to these terrorists were already in NIA custody, he said. "Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies," he said.

"We, however, did not rush. We went ahead with further verification. We had already prepared the FSL report of the cartridges recovered from Pahalgam at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Chandigarh. The three rifles recovered from the dead terrorists yesterday -- an M9 American rifle, and two AK47s. The rifles were sent to Chandigarh FSL in a special flight last night. For the entire night, bullets were fired from these weapons and the cartridges were compared and it was confirmed that these were the same weapons used to kill civilians in Pahalgam," he said.

Showing the ballistic report, Shah said six experts had confirmed and informed him over the phone at 4.46 am that "100% these are the same bullets that were fired there".

Shah said it was a major success for security forces and all 140 crore people in India should be proud of this achievement. "Soon after the Pahalgam attack, I met the affected families. I saw standing before me a woman who had been widowed just 6 days after her wedding. I can never forget that scene. I want to tell all families today that Modi ji neutralised those who sent the terrorists, and today our security forces killed those who committed the killings," he said.