Three Tamil Nadu Residents Facing Death Penalty In Indonesia; Delhi High Court Orders Legal Aid

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered the Indian Embassy to provide adequate legal assistance to help three Indian citizens sentenced to death in Indonesia.

A bench of Justice Sachin Dutta issued the order while hearing the petition of the wives of the three Indians. The next hearing of the case will be on May 6.

The court directed the Ministry of External Affairs to pursue the matter at the diplomatic level, so that the rights of the convicts can be protected. It directed the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate dialogue between the convicts and their families in India.

The court said that necessary international treaties and agreements should be used in the case. The petition has been filed by the wives of Tamil Nadu residents Raju Muthukumaran, Selvadurai Dinakaran and Govindasamy Vimalkandhan.