Three Students Die After Eating Samosas In AP's Orphanage

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): A devastating incident took place in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh where 27 students from an orphanage fell severely ill after consuming samosas. The tragedy has claimed the lives of three children, while 24 others are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the region.

Children undergoing treatment at the Area Hospital in Narsipatnam (ETV Bharat)

The incident occurred at an orphanage in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla mandal, which provides accommodation and education to over 80 tribal students from Chintapalli, Koyyuru, Gudem Kotha Veedhi, Paderu and other mandals of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The students, who rely on the institution for their daily needs, were served samosas on Saturday. Soon after consuming them, many students began experiencing severe vomiting and other symptoms of food poisoning.

As the situation worsened, the orphanage workers rushed four critically ill students to a hospital. Unfortunately, despite the medical team's best efforts, three kids from Nimmalapalem in Chintapalli mandal, Koyyur Mandal and Chintapalli breathed their last while undergoing treatment.

The remaining 23 students are being treated at various hospitals in Narsipatnam, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam. Seven children are receiving care at Narsipatnam Regional Hospital while four others were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for better treatment. The local authorities, including RDO Jairam, visited the affected students and ensured that they were receiving the best possible care.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the state, prompting a swift response from government officials. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anita expressed her deep sorrow over the loss of young lives and has taken immediate action to ensure the remaining students receive proper medical attention.

She spoke with the Anakapalli District Collector and hospital superintendents to monitor the situation closely. Anita has also instructed the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the food poisoning and to take preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

The Anakapalli District Collector and Narsipatnam RDO are actively investigating the incident, focusing on the source of the contamination. The Collector has also directed medical professionals to prioritise the treatment of the affected students, emphasising the need for the highest standard of care.

Read more: 150 Bihar Special Armed Police Personnel Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning; Commandant Accused Of Foul Play