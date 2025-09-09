ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Soldiers Killed As Avalanche Strikes Ladakh's Siachin Base; Army Captain Pulled Out Alive

Srinagar: A major avalanche struck the Siachen base camp in Ladakh on Tuesday, killing three Indian Army soldiers and injuring another, officials said.

The soldiers, part of the Mahar Regiment, were trapped under snow for nearly five hours before rescue teams managed to reach the site, an Army official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. An Army captain, also trapped in the avalanche, was pulled out alive with minor injuries.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway, the official said.