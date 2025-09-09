Three Soldiers Killed As Avalanche Strikes Ladakh's Siachin Base; Army Captain Pulled Out Alive
Sources said that the avalanche hit the Mahar Regiment killing three soldiers while another was pulled out alive.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
Srinagar: A major avalanche struck the Siachen base camp in Ladakh on Tuesday, killing three Indian Army soldiers and injuring another, officials said.
The soldiers, part of the Mahar Regiment, were trapped under snow for nearly five hours before rescue teams managed to reach the site, an Army official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. An Army captain, also trapped in the avalanche, was pulled out alive with minor injuries.
Search and rescue operations are currently underway, the official said.
The Siachen Glacier, often referred to as the world's highest battlefield, sits at an altitude of nearly 20,000 feet on the northern tip of the Line of Control (LoC) that divides India and Pakistan. With temperatures plunging to minus 60 degrees Celsius and treacherous terrain prone to avalanches, the glacier poses severe risks for the troops deployed there year-round.
Avalanches have repeatedly claimed lives in the region. Just last month, a soldier from Himachal Pradesh serving with the Ladakh Scouts regiment was killed while deployed at Siachen. In 2021, two soldiers died when an avalanche swept through sub-sector Haneef. In 2019, four soldiers and two civilian porters were killed when a massive avalanche struck a patrol at 18,000 feet.
The deadliest recent incident occurred in 2022 in the Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh, where seven soldiers were buried under snow. Their bodies were recovered three days later.
