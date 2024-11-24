Three Shot Dead In Violent Clashes During Survey Of Mughal-Era Mosque In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

Sambhal: Three protesters were shot dead even as several policemen were injured during protests in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday against the survey of a Mughal-era mosque, which the Hindu side claims to be the site of a Hindu temple. Police have detained around a dozen people in connection with the violence.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed the death of three people in the protests.

Singh said that after the survey was completed, stone pelting started by three groups from as many directions.

“The police used tear gas and plastic bullets to handle the situation. Another group started setting vehicles on fire... And they also began firing... The police PRO was shot in the foot during the firing. Dy Collector's got fractured. CO was injured and around 15 police jawans were injured. A total of 3 people are known to have died in the firing... The situation is under control... We are speaking to their representatives...," Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman.

SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said that the protesters “targeted the police and pelted them with stones”.

“Many policemen have been injured. I have also suffered a leg injury. Along with this, the vehicles of the policemen have been targeted. Other bikes and other vehicles were parked nearby but the miscreants did not damage them,” Vishnoi said. He said that “those who spoil the atmosphere will not be spared”.

“All of them will be identified and action will be taken under NSA. At present, about 12 people have been detained. Peace and order is restored at the spot,” the SP added.

Uttar Pradesh Police DGP Prashant Kumar has said that “appropriate legal action” will be taken against the “anti-social elements” for the violence.

“A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police will identify the stone pelters and take appropriate legal action," DGP Kumar told ANI.

Sambhal has been on the boil since Tuesday November 19 when a local court ordered a survey of the Mughal-era mosque over a plea by the Hindu petitioners claiming that the mosque had been built on the remnants of a Hindu temple.