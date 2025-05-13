Three Seriously Injured As Gunpowder Explodes In AP's Eluru

Eluru: Three people were seriously injured in a gunpowder explosion on Tuesday morning in the Ramavaram village under the Kaikalur Mandal of the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place when a group of bird catchers from Tamil Nadu, who had migrated to the area for hunting, were preparing gunpowder at a local residence. The deafening sound of the explosion sent shockwaves throughout the area, causing panic among locals.

The injured persons have been identified as Charan, Satish and Mani, who were rushed to a nearby hospital by the villagers.

On being informed about the blast, Kaikalur Rural Police Station sub-inspector Rambabu, along with a team of local police personnel, hurried to the spot to investigate the cause of the explosion. A police team has been deployed in the area for security and to assuage the petrified villagers.

This incident highlights the risks associated with the illegal activities of bird catchers, who often resort to dangerous methods for hunting, posing a threat to their safety and the community. The district administration has launched a thorough probe to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Last year, one person was killed and six were injured in an explosion caused by firecrackers. A person was carrying a shipment of 'onion bombs' - a speciality Diwali firecracker - on his bike when it hit a pothole near a local temple, leading to the 'bombs' falling off and exploding.