Three School Students Die As Lorry Overturns in Palakkad

The accident struck when the students were returning from school. The cement-laden lorry overturned on the school children after losing control in the accident-prone zone.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 seconds ago

Palakkad: Three students died several others were injured after a truck mowed them down in Palakkad on Thursday evening, police said.

The students are from Karimba Higher Secondary School in Kalladikode, Palakkad. The rescue operation is underway. The accident struck when the students were returning from school. The cement-laden lorry overturned on the school children after losing control in the accident-prone zone.

Efforts are underway to move the truck with a crane as many students are feared trapped under it. Some of the rescued students who sustained injuries have been admitted to a private hospital in Mannarkad.

