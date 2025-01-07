ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Pakistani Hindus In Durg Receive Indian Citizenship Under CAA, Express Gratitude

Durg: The impact of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was witnessed in Chhattisgarh as three Pakistani Hindus were granted Indian citizenship in Durg. On Monday, Durg Collector Richa Prakash Chaudhary presented the citizenship certificates to Rami Bai, Baby Harshita, and Mayank Kumar. The recipients expressed their immense joy and gratitude towards the Government of India and the Collector for the new recognition.

All three citizens had come to India from Pakistan in 2007. Rami Bai is the wife of Mukesh Kumar, a Pakistani citizen. The family arrived in India in 2007 and started living in Sindhi Colony, Durg, since then. They have a daughter, Baby Harshita, and a son, Mayank Kumar. The family resides in Ward 26 of Sindhi Colony, Durg. All three have expressed their gratitude to the Modi government and State government for their support.

What is the CAA?

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was implemented in India on March 11, 2024, after being passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and approved by the President on December 12, 2019. The law grants citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries--Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan-- who arrived in India before December 2014. The six religious minorities eligible for citizenship under the CAA are Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians.

Provision for Citizenship to Non-Muslim Refugees