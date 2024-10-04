ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Pakistani Nationals Arrested by Jigani Police In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three Pakistani nationals, including two women, were arrested by Jigani police on Thursday, three days after the arrest of four other Pakistani nationals for staying illegally in India under fake identities.

A team from the Jigani police detained two women and a man, who were subsequently produced before the Anekal Magistrate on Thursday. This operation followed the arrest of Rashid Al Siddiqui, a Pakistani national, last Sunday, whose connections prompted further inquiries.

According to police sources, four dedicated teams have been formed to continue the investigation and track down additional suspects.