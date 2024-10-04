ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Pakistani Nationals Arrested by Jigani Police In Bengaluru

Four dedicated teams have been formed to continue the investigation and track down additional suspects.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Three Pakistani nationals, including two women, were arrested by Jigani police on Thursday, three days after the arrest of four other Pakistani nationals for staying illegally in India under fake identities.
Bengaluru: Three Pakistani nationals, including two women, were arrested by Jigani police on Thursday, three days after the arrest of four other Pakistani nationals for staying illegally in India under fake identities.

A team from the Jigani police detained two women and a man, who were subsequently produced before the Anekal Magistrate on Thursday. This operation followed the arrest of Rashid Al Siddiqui, a Pakistani national, last Sunday, whose connections prompted further inquiries.

According to police sources, four dedicated teams have been formed to continue the investigation and track down additional suspects.

Rashid Al Siddiqui, who lived in an apartment near Jigani with his Bangladeshi wife, was initially taken into custody last weekend.

In a statement, Home Minister G Parameshwar noted that all four arrested individuals have been in India for approximately ten years and emphasized that they are currently under investigation. The police are actively working to uncover the extent of their connections and activities.

