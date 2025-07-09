Three Of A Family Die After Consuming Poison In Belagavi; One Critical

Belagavi: Three members of the same family died by suicide on Wednesday morning in Khasabhaga of the Belagavi district in Karnataka. A suicide note has been recovered by the police.

A mother, along with her three children, consumed poison together at around 9 am in their house at Joshi Mala in Khasabhaga, of whom three died, and the condition of one is critical. The deceased have been identified as Mangala Kuradekar (70), her son Santosh Kuradekar (44) and daughter Suvarna Kuradekar (42). Another daughter, Sunanda Kuradekar (40), has been admitted to a local hospital where her condition is stated to be critical. The children were unmarried, and the family was living in a rented house.

Shahapur Police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation, followed by a visit by Commissioner Bhushan Gulabarao Borase. "Three people died in a mass suicide attempt, and one of them survived. Her condition is also critical. A death note was found at the scene, and an investigation is being conducted based on that," Borase said.

In the suicide note written by Santosh Kuradekar in Marathi, it has been stated, "I used to make gold certificates (chit fund model). I had to give money to many people. A goldsmith harassed me. I gave him 500 grams of gold. When I asked for it, he and his wife threatened me with my life. Moreover, they spread false information that I had taken the gold and left the village and auctioned my honour. This has made it difficult for me to live. Many people have come to my house and tortured me. That is why I have come to this decision. The police should take the gold from that person and give it to the people I owe it to. Similarly, he should be given a strict punishment."

Anjana Raikar, a local, said, "The family has been living in Joshi Mala for the last 15 years. They are very good and have never fought with anyone. They used to talk to everyone with a smile and provide service in the Hari Mandir here. They were in a chit fund business and might have ended their lives as they could not return the gold they had taken from people."

Mahesh Vernekar, a friend of Santosh, said, "Santosh was a calm person. He was in the gold business. He was in a lot of debt. This may have motivated him to end his life. Santosh and his two sisters were not married. The condition of the other sister is serious. She has been admitted to the hospital," Raikar added.