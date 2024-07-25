ETV Bharat / bharat

'.303 Rifle No Match To Terrorist Weapons': VDGs Fighting Militancy In Jammu And Kashmir

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

As the search operation by the security forces to hunt down the militants in the forest areas of Jammu region after fatal attacks on the Army, the Village Defence Guards, who are aiding the security forces in the searches, find themselves in a predicament saying the .303 rifle they have been provided by the government was no match to the sophisticated weapons carried by the militants, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): As militants elude heavily armed security forces in the forest areas of Jammu region after carrying multiple fatal attacks on the Army, the 'Village Defence Guards' aiding the security forces in the searches, too, have vowed not to let the militants escape, but their old .303 rifle is no match to the automatic weapons of the militants.

The VDGs formed by the government in the border villages to strengthen vigil and keep an eye on suspected movement along the borders face an uphill task in the steep terrain as they search for the elusive militants in the Jammu woods.

Dozens of Village Defence Guards (VDGs), armed with .303 rifles, are helping security forces in the districts of Jammu division in their search for the militants who attacked on Indian army in Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi District.

The militants have increased their footsteps and stepped-up attacks on security forces, especially the Army, in the Jammu division this year. Eleven Army soldiers, including a Captain, were killed in multiple firefights in Kathua, Reasi and Doda. All these districts were militancy-free till 2020. Besides, 10 civilians were killed and 55 people were injured in these attacks. The frequency of attacks increased since June 9 when a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked in Reasi.

As for the VDGs, they have vowed not to let the militants escape the area, but say their slower bolt-action weapons must be replaced by more sophisticated automatic rifles to counter the heavily armed ultras.

“We are performing duties round the clock because we know the topography of the area which can be beneficial for us to kill terrorists if we have latest weapons. Government should provide us latest weapons, identity cards and proper uniform so that we can openly combat with terrorism,” says Brij Lal Sharma, VDG Member from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Holding .303 Rifle in hands the VDG members are ready to fight with militants but 303 rifle is no match for an automatic weapon which the militants are using.

“We know the topography of the area and need automatic weapons to counter terrorists who are equipped with the most sophisticated weapons like the US-made M4 carbine,” Sharma said .

Village Defence Guards (VDGs) formerly known as Village Defence Committees is a civilian militia first established in the mid-1990s in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir for the self-defence of locals, especially Hindus, in remote hilly villages against militancy. It consist of villagers and police officers. The Jammu and Kashmir on August 15, 2022 officially sanctioned the creation of VDGs, who are provided a montly remuneration of Rs 4000-4,500 after the policy for VDCs, which were headed by Special Police Officers (SPOs), was revamped by the Union home ministry. In the VDC scheme only SPOs were paid but after 2022, all members of VDGs are being compensated financially by the government.

VDG member Sharma said that since the foreign militants scaled up attacks on the security forces, they have been on their toes to fight the militants in the forest areas, but the government was not paying attention towards their plight.

“We urge the government to provide us sophisticated weapons so that we are able to chase and kill the terrorists,” he said.

“We have been fighting the terrorists since we were provided with the rifles, but if we are given sophisticated weapons, we will fight with 10 times more strength,” he added.

Sharma said that although they were fighting shoulder to shoulder with the security forces, lack of identity cards could turn out to be a predicament.

“We are frightened to face the Army as we have no identity cards and uniform, so government should pay attention towards this,” VDG Sharma said.

A top Defence officer based in Jammu said that upgrading the weapons of the VDGs was the domain of the respective Deputy Commissioner adding Army only provided training to them.

