Three Nepalis Among Four Killed As Pickup Truck Falls Into Gorge In Himachal's Shimla

Shimla: At least four persons were killed and three others injured after a pickup truck, in which they were travelling, plunged into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Khola in the Ramnagar area, where the vehicle, carrying seven people, skidded off the road and rolled into a deep ditch, officials said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Gandhi told the media that two people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. “Three of the victims were Nepali labourers, while the fourth was identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Khola village. The three injured passengers are undergoing treatment at a local hospital,” he said.