Three Nepalis Among Four Killed As Pickup Truck Falls Into Gorge In Himachal's Shimla
The accident took place near Khola in the Ramnagar area, where the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled into a deep ditch
Published : September 15, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Shimla: At least four persons were killed and three others injured after a pickup truck, in which they were travelling, plunged into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Monday, police said.
The accident took place near Khola in the Ramnagar area, where the vehicle, carrying seven people, skidded off the road and rolled into a deep ditch, officials said.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Gandhi told the media that two people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. “Three of the victims were Nepali labourers, while the fourth was identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Khola village. The three injured passengers are undergoing treatment at a local hospital,” he said.
Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident. However, they appreciated the locals for their immediate rescue efforts before police arrived.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Education Minister Rohit Thakur expressed grief over the incident and assured all possible help to the victims’ families.
Road accidents have become common in Himachal Pradesh, with bad and damaged roads and heavy monsoon rains increasing the risk. Per official data, 175 people have died in road accidents across the state since June 20, including 20 fatalities in Shimla district alone. Amid the worrying figures, officials appealed to people to drive safely and exercise caution while travelling during the rainy season.
Read More