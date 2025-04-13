ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Naxalites Killed In Bijapur Encounter; Mastermind Of Ambeli Blast Among Them

The security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and other materials from the encounter site, including two 12-bore rifles, a 315-bore rifle, five rounds of cartridges, explosives, Maoist uniforms literature and daily use items. ( Etv Bharat )

Bijapur: In a major success for security forces, three notorious Naxalites were killed in an encounter during a search operation in the Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The operation was launched in response to the deadly Ambeli blast, in which eight jawans were martyred. The encounter is being seen as a strong retaliation by the security forces, who eliminated key Naxal operatives involved in the attack.

The slain Naxalites have been identified as Anil Punem, Palo Podiyam, and Dewan Madkam. Among them, Anil Punem, a senior commander and mastermind of the Ambeli blast, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. He was the ACM and commander of the Matwada LOS (Local Organisation Squad). Twenty cases were registered against him in Gangalore, Mirtur, Bhairamgarh and Jangla, with two additional cases in Dantewada. Five permanent warrants were also pending against him in Bijapur.

Palo Podiyam and Dewan Madkam each carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. Podiyam had five cases registered in Jangla, Mirtur, Bhairamgarh and Gangalore. Madkam had four cases in Jangla, Mirtur, Bhairamgarh and Nelsnar.