Three Naxalites Killed In Bijapur Encounter; Mastermind Of Ambeli Blast Among Them

Bijapur: In a major success for security forces, three notorious Naxalites were killed in an encounter during a search operation in the Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The operation was launched in response to the deadly Ambeli blast, in which eight jawans were martyred. The encounter is being seen as a strong retaliation by the security forces, who eliminated key Naxal operatives involved in the attack.
The slain Naxalites have been identified as Anil Punem, Palo Podiyam, and Dewan Madkam. Among them, Anil Punem, a senior commander and mastermind of the Ambeli blast, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. He was the ACM and commander of the Matwada LOS (Local Organisation Squad). Twenty cases were registered against him in Gangalore, Mirtur, Bhairamgarh and Jangla, with two additional cases in Dantewada. Five permanent warrants were also pending against him in Bijapur.
Palo Podiyam and Dewan Madkam each carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. Podiyam had five cases registered in Jangla, Mirtur, Bhairamgarh and Gangalore. Madkam had four cases in Jangla, Mirtur, Bhairamgarh and Nelsnar.
Bastar IG Sundarraj P confirmed the identities of the deceased and shared details of their criminal records. The security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and other materials from the encounter site, including two 12-bore rifles, a 315-bore rifle, five rounds of cartridges, explosives, Maoist uniforms literature and daily use items.
This operation marks a significant blow to Naxal activities in the region and is seen as justice for the jawans, who lost their lives in the Ambeli blast. The police continue to maintain high alert and are monitoring the area for further threats.
