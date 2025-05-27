Three-Month Crash Course on Astrology by MBM University in Jodhpur Designed on Indian Knowledge System

Jodhpur: Mugneeram Bangur Memorial (MBM) University of Jodhpur in Rajasthan will start a new course in astrology. A three-month vocational course has been designed for this with faculty inducted from engineering and teachers specializing in physics and mathematics related to astrology.

This 120-hour course in three months will start in June – next month. About 40 students will be admitted to the course for which two-hour classes will be held every day. The university itself will provide the material for this. The course fee is pegged at Rs 10,000.

Course coordinator Assistant Acharya Pradeep Kumar Meena said that Vice Chancellor Prof. Ajay Kumar Sharma has designed the course of astrology under the Indian Knowledge System issued by the Central Government.

Starting this academic session, this course will help preserve the values ​​of the Indian knowledge system, said Meena.

This course will be self-financed. The responsibility of the course has been given to former MBM Dean Professor Shrikant Ojha. Reputed faculty and experienced professionals in the field of astrology will also be included.

Vocational course certificate will be given on completion of the course.

Prof. Meena talking to media persons, said that the name of the course is 'Simply Understanding of Predictive Astrology', that is, to explain predictive astrology in a simple way. Scientific basis will be used for this. This will make it easy to understand the mathematics of planets. Astrology will be taught in a scientific and logical manner. This will remove misconceptions, Meena said.

This course is being started in compliance with the instructions of the government to start courses for skill development, keeping in mind the traditional Indian values. The eligibility for this is 12th pass. Admissions will be given on the basis of 'first come first serve'.