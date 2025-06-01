ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Labourers Mowed Down By Tanker On National Highway In Belagavi

The injured have been admitted to the Belagavi District Hospital, where both legs of one person were amputated. The deceased and injured hail from Kalaburagi.

The spot where the tanker lost control and overturned.
The spot where the tanker lost control and overturned. (ETV Bharat)
Belagavi: Three labourers died on the spot and four others were injured after being run over by a tanker on the national highway near Itagi Crossing in Kittur taluk of the Belagavi district of Karnataka on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The deceased, identified as Ramachandra Jadhav (45), his son Mahesh Jadhav (18), and another worker, Ramesh (38), were returning home after the repair work on the highway when the tanker lost control, mowed them down and turned turtle on the service road. The injured are Bhimava (55), whose both legs were amputated, Lakshmibai Jadhav (38), Anushree (18) and the Mangaluru-based driver of the tanker, Dinesh Shetty (45). The injured have been admitted to the Belagavi District Hospital. Both the deceased and the injured hail from Kalaburagi, police said.

A team from the Kittur Police Station and Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guleda visited the spot for inspection. A case has been registered at the Kittur Police Station.

" A total of 6 of us came to work at 7 am. Since it was a Sunday, we had finished work at noon and left for home. The tanker driver was talking on the phone. As we were looking around, the vehicle suddenly hit us. My husband, son and another person died in the spot. Two others and I were injured. It had been eight months since we came to work here. Now my husband and son, who were my support, have left me alone," Lakshmibai, wife of deceased Ramchandra, said.

