Three Killed As Truck Hits Car On Manoharpur-Dausa Highway In Jaipur

Jaipur: Three people were killed and three were grievously injured on Wednesday when a truck lost control after a tyre burst and hit their car head-on on the Manoharpur-Dausa highway near Ratanpura under Raisar Police Station area of Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The collision was so severe that the car was mangled, and the accident led to a huge traffic snarl. Following the information, a team from Raisar Police Station rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies after a one-and-a-half-hour-long effort. The injured people include a woman and a child. Both the deceased and the injured have been taken to the NIMS hospital.

Raghuveer Singh Rathore of Raisar Police said, "On Wednesday afternoon, the passengers were heading to Khatushyamji temple on Dausa-Manoharpur highway in a car, when a truck lost its control following the tyre burst and rammed into the car near Ratanpura village under the Raisar Police jurisdiction. The car was badly damaged, and the passengers got stuck inside. A police team reached the spot and took out the mingled bodies from the vehicle."

"The accident led to a traffic jam, and the police cleared the road by removing the damaged vehicles. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the NIMS hospital for an autopsy, and the injured persons have been admitted to the same hospital," he added.

Police said the deceased hailed from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh and have been identified as Rahul (36), his brother Parul (32) and their mother Lalita Devi. The injured are Rahul's wife Vidya Devi (29), their son Kanha alias Satvik (4) and Ranjeet.