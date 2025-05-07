Three Killed As Tree Falls On Autorickshaw Amid Unseasonal Rains In Thane

Thane/Palghar: Three people were killed after a gulmohor tree fell on the autorickshaw they were travelling in amid heavy unseasonal rains accompanied by strong winds in the Kolsewadi locality of Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Koleswadi Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The incident took place late Tuesday night, and the deceased were identified as rickshaw driver Umashankar Varma (45), and passengers Tukaram Khengale (50) and Lata Dattaram Raut (47), police said. Varma lived in the Matoshree Nagar Chinchpada village area, while Khengale and Raut were residents of Chinchpada village.

Due to heavy unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds, the tree fell on the autorickshaw around 9.30 pm on Chinchpada Road in Kalyan East. Fire brigade officials immediately rescued the trapped passengers and rushed them to Rukminibai Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation reported that the city recorded 20 mm of rainfall between 8:45 pm and 10:15 pm. Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the disaster management unit, said there were 13 incidents of tree collapse. In the neighbouring Palghar, strong winds and heavy rain led to damage to brick kilns and standing crops, officials said.

Abhinav Goel, commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, "The tragic incident claimed three lives. The fire brigade personnel were rushed to the spot to rescue them and send them to the Rukminibai Hospital. However, they could not be retrieved. The municipal commission will issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for such rain-related incidents."