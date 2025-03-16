Three Killed As Bike Rams Into Stationary Truck In Chhattisgarh's Balod

Balod: Three persons, including a minor, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a stationary truck in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday night.

The accident took place near the native village of the victims, Manki, under Arjunda police station limits, when they were returning home after an outing, a local police official said.

The motorcycle crashed into the stationary truck, which was parked on the road after it broke down, he said.

"All three youths were close friends and left on the same bike. After celebrating the festival of Holi, the trio was roaming around the area. When they were returning to the village, the bike suddenly lost control and rammed into a truck parked on the roadside. The collision was so severe that the bike was shattered into pieces," the officer added.

The deceased were identified as Piyush Sahu (17), Anil Sahu (18) and Vikas Thakur (22), the official said. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further probe into it is underway, the official added.

Arjunda police station in charge Laxmi Prasad Jaiswal said the post-mortem of the bodies will be done on Sunday, following which they will be handed over to their respective families.