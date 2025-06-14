ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Kids Die After Five Of A Family Consume Poison In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker ASP Rakesh Kumar Kurre said prima facie, the family members took the extreme step due to a dispute. A detailed probe has been initiated.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST

Kanker: Three children died even before receiving treatment after a family of five consumed poison in the Shantinagar village of Chandanpur Gram Panchayat under the Partapur Police Station area of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday. The parents are currently undergoing treatment at the Pakhanjor Civil Hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (AAP) Rakesh Kumar Kurre said, "We received information on Saturday morning that five members of a family consumed poison under the Partapur Police limit. The couple have been admitted to the Pakhanjor Civil Hospital. However, their three children have perished. A detailed investigation has been launched by the police. Prima facie, the incident looks like an outcome of a family dispute. But the real cause will be revealed after the investigation."

The deceased children have been identified as Varsha Bairagi (11), Deepti Bairagi (7) and Devraj Bairagi (5), he added.

Indrajit Bairagi, a neighbour, said, "Someone called me. When I reached the spot, I saw that three children had already died, and their parents were rushed to the hospital. Villagers were saying that there was a fight between the couple, as things were scattered in the house.

Asim Joddar, another neighbour, said, "I could hear a loud screaming. When I reached the spot, I found that all three children had died. There was a dispute between the husband and wife, due to which they took the extreme step."

