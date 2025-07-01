Three Karnataka Cops Suspended For Implicating Adivasi Man In False Murder Case Of Wife

Mysore: Three inspectors of police have been suspended in connection with the case of an adivasi person, Suresh, who served two years in prison for murdering his wife, who was found to be alive. Kushalnagar circle inspector BG Prakash, Ilawala inspector Mahesh Kumar and Jayapura Police Station inspector Prakash Yettinamane have been suspended.

As the investigating officer, Prakash had fabricated a false case and filed a false charge sheet against Suresh alias Kurubara Suresh, a resident of Basavanahalli New Layout in Kushalnagar, on the charge of murdering his wife. The investigation team of the case also included Bettapura probationary PSI Mahesh Kumar and SI Prakash Yattimani.

"In connection with the case that took place under the Bettadapura Police Station in Periyapatna taluk of Mysore district, the investigating officers had filed a false charge sheet against an innocent person and sent him to jail. Nine witnesses were produced in the Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court in Mysore," a police official said.

Suresh had repeatedly told the court that he did not kill his wife, as she is alive. Not only that, her children had testified in court that their mother was alive. Neighbours had also testified that she was not dead.

The case was registered on October 30, 2020, alleging that Suresh's wife had been murdered. However, on April 2, Suresh's wife appeared before the judge and explained. Suresh, who was in jail for two years on charges of murdering his wife, was later released, followed by the suspension of the police officers who filed the fabricated case.

Suresh has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a direction for the state government to pay Rs 5 crore in compensation for the damage caused to his reputation by unjustly implicating him in a false murder case.