Three Kanwariyas Held For Assaulting CRFP Jawan Over Train Ticket In UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur: Following a heated argument with a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) over train tickets, which escalated into an assault at the Mirzapur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, three Kanwariyas have been taken into custody, an official with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

The CRPF jawan was about to board the Brahmaputra Express when the accused Kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva who undertake long marches in the auspicious month of Sawan, also wanted to buy tickets for the same train for Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. A heated argument ensued between the trio and the jawan over the purchase of the ticket, which led to the assault of the jawan, the official added.

According to Inspector Raghavendra Singh of the Government Railway Police (GRP), the GRP personnel deployed at the spot tried to control the situation. However, more force was needed to be sent to help the CRPF jawan, who was going to Manipur to join his duty. Finally, the GRP helped the jawan board the Brahmaputra Express.

A case has been registered by the GRP against the Kanwariyas under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke the breach of peace) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Railway Act. The Kanwariyas were released on bail later, the GRP added.

In a separate incident, one kanwariya died while three others sustained injuries after the motorcycle they were riding in collided with a tractor in Sambhal district, police said. The incident occurred under the Asmauli police station limits when a group of kanwariyas, heading to Haridwar to fetch the holy Ganga water on Saturday, attempted to overtake on a narrow stretch of road leading to Urha and crashed into an oncoming tractor.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said, "Some Kanwar pilgrims travelling on a bike to Haridwar to collect Ganga water, overtook on a narrow path in the Asmauli police station area on the route to Urha and collided with a tractor."

"Three people have been injured, while one has died. The identity of the deceased has been confirmed, and the body has been sent for postmortem. The injured were initially treated at the Sambhal District Hospital, which referred them to Moradabad. Everyone has cooperated," he added.

Meanwhile, Moradabad Municipal Corporation's 'Jatayu Van' has deployed high-definition (HD) drones for surveillance of the Kanwar routes to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for the devotees. The live feed of the drone cameras is being sent to the integrated command control centre through 'Jatayu Van' for monitoring of the routes. The feed is also connected to the mobile phones of the officers for quick and effective coordination to ensure devotees do not face any challenges during the pilgrimage.

The corporation is also setting up a massive Shiv Darbar, featuring a 30-foot-long idol of Lord Shiva, to welcome all the Kanwariyas. Along with this, a special resting place, a Kanwar Yatra shed, has been set up with a capacity of over 100 people.

Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the month. This year, Sawan month commenced from July 11 and will conclude on August 9.