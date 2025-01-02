ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Jammu Youths Found Dead In Bhaderwah Guest House

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
Jammu: Three youths of Jammu were found dead in a guest house in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Wednesday night. Giving details, SSP of Doda Sandeep Mehta said a police officer received a call from Jammu that his brother along with his friends were in Bhaderwah to celebrate New Year but they were not responding to the calls.

"Police started a search operation based on the information given and found their vehicle outside a guest house Royal Inn. We came to know that they were staying at the guest house but their room was locked. We managed to open the door and found them unconscious after which doctors were called including the forensic team. Doctors declared them dead," the SSP said.

Mehta informed me that during the preliminary investigation, it looked like they had died because of asphyxiation. "There was a coal stove inside the room with not much ventilation which could be why. One person was found inside the washroom and two were lying on the bed," the SSP said.

He informed that they were identified as Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh, and Sunny Choudhary, residents of the Domana and Purkhoo areas of Jammu. He said that further investigation is being done.

